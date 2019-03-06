Unidentified Drone Spotted Over Naval Station in Chennai

An unidentified flying object, which could be a drone, spotted by sentries at the INS Adyar naval station near the Napier Bridge in Chennai on Monday night triggered a security alert.

Sources said the drone was airborne for around 5-10 minutes. Police said the naval sentries spotted the red flying object around 9.15pm.

The secretariat police station was informed soon after the drone was spotted. Police sources confirmed that they are investigating the case.

The incident has come to light at a time when key installations, including airports across the country, have been put on high alert in the aftermath of the deteriorating ties with the neighbouring country.