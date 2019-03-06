Latest NewsIndia

Unidentified Drone Spotted Over Naval Station in Chennai

Mar 6, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Less than a minute

An unidentified flying object, which could be a drone, spotted by sentries at the INS Adyar naval station near the Napier Bridge in Chennai on Monday night triggered a security alert.

Sources said the drone was airborne for around 5-10 minutes. Police said the naval sentries spotted the red flying object around 9.15pm.

The secretariat police station was informed soon after the drone was spotted. Police sources confirmed that they are investigating the case.

The incident has come to light at a time when key installations, including airports across the country, have been put on high alert in the aftermath of the deteriorating ties with the neighbouring country.

Tags

Related Articles

Supreme-Court-

No need to clarify liquor ban order: Supreme Court

Aug 10, 2017, 10:09 pm IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Pics with Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Sep 15, 2018, 07:21 pm IST

Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigns ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Aug 31, 2017, 10:47 pm IST

Relief for North Korea when accepted verified steps to denuclearize: U.S Defense Secretary

Jun 3, 2018, 07:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close