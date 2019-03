“Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupahti has signed a new film with director Vijay Chander. Vijay Chander has earlier directed Vikram starrer ‘Sketch’ and ‘Vaalu’.

Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj have been signed as the female leads. Others in the cast include Soori, Nasser, Asutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan and John Vijay. The makers have signed Vivek – Mervind duo to compose music.

Vijaya Productions is producing the movie.