Women Cricket: India will face England in Guwahati tomorrow

In Women Cricket, Indian women’s team take on England in the 2nd T-20 in Guwahati tomorrow. The match will begin at 11 a.m.

India suffered a crushing 41-run loss to England in the first T20 of the three-match series in Guwahati on Sunday. The defeat in the T20 opener was India’s fifth in a row in the shortest format. Earlier, India lost all their T20s in New Zealand after winning the ODI series.

England Women:

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Freya Davies

India Women:

Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad