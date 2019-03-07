2-Inch Micro HandBag! How Good is It?

Clothing and accessories maker Jacquemus debuts a mini Le Chiquito handbag on the Paris runway, measuring a tiny 2 inches.

Measuring a minuscule 5.2cm (two inches) long, the bag is smaller than a credit card and can fit in the palm of the wearer’s hand.

The diminutive accessory is a mini version of the already small Le Chiquito bag, which was launched last year and is 12cm (4in) by 6cm (2.5in). Le Chiquito retails for around $500 (£380), and had sold out at a range of online suppliers, including Moda Operandi, Farfetch and Saks Fifth Avenue.

A price has not yet been set for Le Mini Chiquito.