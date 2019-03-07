Latest NewsIndia

Case filed against Kanhaiya Kumar for Anti-Modi remarks

Mar 7, 2019, 03:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

A complaint was lodged at a court here Wednesday against former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petition was registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minorities’ cell state vice president Titu Badwal.

In his complaint, Badwal alleged that Kumar had made the “incendiary” comments at the Anjuman Islamia Hall on Monday.

The case has been filed in the registry of the court and would be taken up for hearing in due course. The former student leader, who is all set to make his electoral debut from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat on a Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket, was addressing a public meeting organised by the party.

Formerly associated with the ultra-Leftist AISA, Kumar had first hogged limelight three years ago when he was booked in a case related to alleged raising of anti-India slogans inside the JNU campus.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress mukt Northeast becomes reality through MNF

Dec 12, 2018, 01:01 pm IST

How does your favourite Mollywood actresses look without the makeup? See pics

Feb 11, 2018, 11:00 pm IST

Kabul hotel attack; fatalities’ report released

Jan 26, 2018, 07:48 am IST
fuel price

FUEL PRICE RISES AGAIN; BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2018, 11:31 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close