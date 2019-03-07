China’s Minister in Pakistan to Discuss India-Pakistan Issues

Latest NewsIndia

Mar 7, 2019, 06:27 am IST
China said on Wednesday that it has sent Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to Pakistan to discuss the Indo-Pak tensions after the Pulwama terrorist attack.

“He (Kong) is now visiting Pakistan. He is in communication with Pakistan on the India-Pakistan situation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here.

It is a rare decision on the part of Beijing to deploy a special envoy to discuss Indo-Pak ties.

On Feb 14, a JeM terrorist had rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus leading to the death of over 40 CRPF personnel.

India later conducted air strikes inside Pakistan at Balakot on JeM establishments which later led Pakistan Air Force to retaliate last week.

