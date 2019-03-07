Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore likely to join BJP

Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if sources are to be believed. He will also directly get a ministerial berth, the sources added.

However, the OBC leader and Congress legislator from Radhanpur in north Gujarat, denied rumours that he was preparing to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in September 2018, Thakore had rubbished all rumours stating that he was going join the BJP. “I don’t know who is spreading these canards at regular intervals but I want to state clearly that I am in the Congress and shall remain in the Congress,” Thakore told reporters, flanked by state Congress president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani. He had asserted: “I had joined the Congress after seeking the opinion of over 20,000 followers and today I am entrusted with national responsibility in the party, including in Bihar.” There had been rumours of Thakore negotiating with the ruling BJP and that he might be accommodated as a Minister in the Vijay Rupani government. Political circles have also been speculating that he may vacate his constituency for former Minister Shankar Chaudhary.