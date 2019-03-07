Honda launches Civic 2019 edition in India

Honda Cars India has launched the much-awaited tenth-generation Civic for a starting price of Rs 17,69,900 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The firm had commenced the pre-launch bookings for the 2019 Civic on February 15 at all the authorized company dealerships across the country for an amount of Rs 31,000. The sedan is being manufactured at Honda’s Greater Noida plant. The new Civic will challenge the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra.

The tenth-generation Honda Civic is available in both petrol and diesel motors. It gets a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol mill producing 141 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. This engine is mated to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). There is also a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo diesel powertrain, from Honda Earth Dreams Technology series, churning out 120 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. This mill gets a six-speed manual transmission. The company has claimed that the petrol variant will return a mileage figure of 16.5 kmpl, while the diesel one will be good for 26.8 kmpl.

Below are the variant-wise price (ex-showroom, India) details of 2019 Honda Civic.

Petrol

— V CVT – Rs 17,69,900

— VX CVT – Rs 19,19,900

— ZX CVT – Rs 20,99,900

Diesel

— VX MT – Rs 20,49,900

— ZX MT – Rs 22,29,900

While Octavia is priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Corolla Altis ranges from Rs 16.45 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Elantra is priced between Rs 13.81 lakh and Rs 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).