Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Hardik Patel will join Congress soon

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel will reportedly join the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Top sources in the Congress have told news agency Press Trust of India that Hardik Patel will likely join the party on March 12. “He is likely to contest the election from Jamnagar constituency,” they said.

The top Congress sources said: “Hardik Patel, who led the agitation demanding reservation for the Patidar community in Gujarat is likely to join the Congress on March 12 in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi.”

The Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Poonamben Maadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP.

Hardik Patel’s joining will coincide with the Congress Working Committee or CWC meeting in Ahmedabad, following which top party leaders will address a public rally in the city.