Modi govt ‘weakening’ relationship between Centre and J&K,says Omar Abdullah

The BJP-led government at the Centre is “weakening the relationship” between the Union and Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah alleged Thursday. “Our party has never questioned the accession. We have always said that whatever we achieve, we will achieve from the Constitution of this country. But, under the Constitution, everyone has equal rights – of safety and security.

“(However), which Constitution do I talk about when my people are not protected, which flag do I talk about when these people (attackers) take refuge in the (national) flag and attack my people. What law do I talk about when your own chief minister does not uphold it,” he said, referring to attack on two Kashmiris in Lucknow on Wednesday. A group of men were seen on camera assaulting two Kashmiri youths in Daliganj locality in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city. The locals, however, rushed to their rescue and informed the police. The main accused, identified as Bajranj Sonkar, has been arrested.

The former chief minister was addressing a party function here where former PDP MLA Mohammad Shafi Wani joined the NC. Abdullah said the state’s relationship with the Union cannot be made stronger by choking the voice of the people.

“When questions arise, it is not my job to answer them, but yours (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and of your colleagues. You cannot keep J-K through conspiracies. The relationship of J-K with India cannot be made stronger by choking the voice of the people here. You are weakening this relationship,” he said.

The former chief minister said his grandfather and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah had warned that Delhi will try to create leaders in every nook and corner of the valley so that the people of Kashmir do not talk in one voice.

“And that is really what is happening . Why is a third front being created in Kashmir only and not in Jammu? When youth come into politics in Kashmir, they create new parties which does not happen in Jammu or Ladakh. I cannot understand this. It seems all this is done intentionally,” he said.