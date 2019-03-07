PM Narendra Modi Talks About MGR at a Rally in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the central government has decided to rename Chennai Central railway station after late Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran.

“I am happy to share two things with you. We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MGR. We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have in-flight announcements in Tamil language,” he said at an election rally in Kilambakkam in Kanchipuram district.

Modi said, he had visited MGR’s birth place in Sri Lanka. “It would make you proud that India has committed to construct 14,000 houses for Indian-origin Tamilians in Sri Lanka. Last year, the first 1,000 houses were handed over to the beneficiaries. The construction of 3,000 houses is in rapid pace and the rest once Sri Lanka identifies the land,” he said.

Modi went on to attack the Congress for dismissing the MGR government in 1980. “In fact, the Congress governments had repeatedly invoked Article 356 to dismiss state governments headed by regional parties that were not in tune with the Congress leadership. Fifty state governments were dismissed invoking Article 356 by Indra Ji (late PM Indira Gandhi).