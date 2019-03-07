Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Nagpur Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 13.5-kilometre phase of the Nagpur Metro through video conference on Thursday. This phase of the Nagpur Metro will be operational from March 8.

Commuters will be able to enjoy free rides on the metro on its first day of operation. A metro mobility card has also been released.

“Common mobility card will not only be useful for transport but you’ll also be able to do online payments through it. It’ll be both your express card and debit/credit card, now your RuPay card and mobility card are merging,” PM Modi said after inaugurating the Nagpur Metro.