Pulwama terror attack was a match-fixing between Modi and Imran Khan,says Congress leader

Congress MP from Karnataka, BK Hariprasad on Thursday stoke a massive controversy by claiming that the Pulwama terror attack – in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred – was a ‘fixed match’ between PM Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. ”The series of event that took place after Pulwama indicates Narendra Modi had a match-fixing with Pakistan”, B. K. Hariprasad said.

Earlier today, a teenager was killed and 32 others were injured Thursday in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in the crowded general bus stand area in the heart of the city, officials said. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city.

Mohammad Sharik, 17, a resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, who was among 33 people brought to the hospital, succumbed to splinter injuries in the chest, the officials said. The condition of four more injured persons was “critical” and two of them were operated upon by the doctors to save their lives, they said.