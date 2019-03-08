A friend’s Facebook post on the Maoist leader who was killed in Wayanad goes viral

A Facebook post written by a friend of the Maoist leader who was killed by police in an encounter at Wayanad goes viral in social media. Sunil Vadakkayil has wrote a touching note on his friend. According to him Jaleel who was killed by police is a dreamertr and not even has killed a hen in his life.
Read Full Facebook Post:
???????? ????????????????..?????????? ???? ????, ?????? ???? ???? ?????? ????…??????????????? ?????? ???????????…
Gepostet von Sunil Vadakkayil am Donnerstag, 7. März 2019
Post Your Comments