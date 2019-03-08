Ayodhya title suit: Here is What the Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court has directed the three-member committee, formed to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute case, to submit the status report within four weeks and a final report within eight weeks.

The mediation process will be held in Faizabad and will start within a week. SC judge Justice (retd) FM Kallifulla, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Senior Advocate Sriram Panchu are the mediators.

At a hearing, the Supreme Court observed that primarily, the issue was not about 1,500 square feet of land, but about religious sentiments.

It said it was aware of the gravity and impact of the issue on “public sentiment” and also on India’s “body politic.”

“It is not only about property. It is about mind, heart and healing, if possible,” the court said.