Balakot Air Strike: Pakistan blocks international media

Pakistan has again blocked international media to enter the air strike site. International news agency Reuters reported that Pakistani officials prevented a group of Reuters journalists to access the Jaish-e-Mohammad Madrasa that was targeted in Balakot by Indian Air Force.

The Pakistani officials prevented the team from climbing a hill in northeastern Pakistan to the site of the madrasa and a group of surrounding buildings. It was the third attempt of the team in past

nine days to visit the site. The reason cited behind the sealing of the area by Pakistani officials is ‘security concerns’.

While the officials repeat the Pakistan government’s stance that no damage has been caused by the air strike, the eyewitnesses claimed to have seen up to 35 bodies being moved out from the area by ambulances in the aftermath of the airstrike.

Reuters team was also told by the villagers that the madrasa was indeed run by the terror group

Jaish-e-Mohammed