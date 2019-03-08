Latest NewsSports

BCCI Contracts Revealed. All You Need to Know

Mar 8, 2019, 09:54 am IST
Rishabh Pant’s exploits in international cricket since his Test debut in England last year have given him a lucrative entrance into BCCI’s annual retainers list.

He may still be unsure of his spot in India’s World Cup-bound team, but Rishabh Pant is beginning to reap the rewards of a highly successful 2018 in international cricket, which saw him become the first Indian wicketkeeper to smash Test hundreds in England and Australia.

Category A + comprise only three players – skipper Virat Kohli, his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

The likes of M Vijay, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Parthiv Patel and Jayant Yadav who all had contracts last year have been left out, while Khaleel Ahmed and Hanuma Vihari have been included in the Grade C contract.

Dhawan, who is no longer a part of the Test set-up and had a poor last three months in limited overs format, has been demoted from A+ to A category. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has also fallen off the radar as an all format player, is also not in the elite list.

Grade A+ (INR 7 crore): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A (INR 5 crore): R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Grade B (INR 3 crore): KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya

Grade C (INR 1 crore): Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Sah

