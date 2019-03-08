Congress MLA V.T.Balram slams government on Wayanad police encounter

Congress MLA V.T.Balaram has slammed the Kerala government on Wayanad police encounter. Balram in his official Facebook page raised his criticism against the CPM led government.

In Wayanad Vythiri, last day the Kerala police has killed a Maoist leader Jaleel in an encounter. The police has claimed that the Maoists fired at the police party and in self-defence, the police fired. And in this cross firing, the Maoist leader killed. But eyewitnesses refuted this claim of police.

