Defacement of public places by political parties cannot be allowed: Supreme Court

Mar 8, 2019, 11:40 pm IST
Supreme Court on Friday told the Tamil Nadu government that defacement of public places cannot be allowed by political parties with advertisements and slogans.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Tamil Nadu government to inform within two weeks about the steps taken regarding prevention of defacement of natural resources like hills, mountains, rocks and public places.

The bench, also comprising justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, while hearing a petition, observed that the court will not allow the defacement of public places and properties with advertisement and slogans of political parties.

The apex court had on January 11 issued a notice to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea seeking to restrain political parties from erecting digital banners on roadside across the state.

