Du Plessis Calls Miller ‘MS Dhoni’. Here is the Reason

Mar 8, 2019, 08:21 am IST
Dhoni has been India’s saviour since the ODI series in Australia, playing one match-winning knock after another and the trend has continued in the home series against Aussies too.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, during the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka when he praised part-time wicketkeeper David Miller as “MSD” for sharp work behind the stumps. This is the stumping that evoked praise by Du plessi.

Despite the big spin from Tahir, Miller was able to catch the ball behind the stumps and then quickly dislodged the bails, sending a message across to Fernando to be on his toes. The batsman was safe, but Miller’s work prompted du Plessis to cheekily call the left-handed batsman as “MSD” with a chuckle.

