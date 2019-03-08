Filmmaker Criticises Serial Actress For ‘belittling’ MeToo

Actor Tinaa Dattaa has accused her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra of inappropriate behaviour while shooting intimate scenes. Apparently Tinaa felt Mohit went overboard while shooting intimate scenes, which made her uncomfortable.

Later Tinaa Dattaa said she has sorted out differences with her ‘Daayan’ co-star Mohit Malhotra after she accused him of sexual misconduct,

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), is livid over how actress Tina Dutta, who created a #MeToo stir .

“What does she mean by ironed out differences? Is this a shirt that you can iron? These were serious allegations of sexual misconduct. How can she just throw them around and withdraw them whenever she wants? Is this a joke?” asked Pandit.

I’d say they are doing the movement a great disservice and should be punished for using the platform to settle personal scores. At least, that is what it seems like.

“You’re working with a co-star for years and suddenly you have intimacy issues. His behaviour suddenly bothers you. And we as a film federation and as male members of the entertainment industry are deeply concerned.

“But when a few days later you withdraw your grave allegations, you belittle our efforts to bring justice to women who have been really wronged. Madame, this is not a joke. Neither is it a platform where you can come and go at your will.”he said