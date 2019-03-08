General Election: Samajwadi Party released first list of candidates

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri. The party on today released the first list of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Party MP Dharmendra Yadav will again contest from Budaun seat.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Mainpuri seat is considered among the safest bets for the Samajwadi Party. In the past, he has represented Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha in 1996, 2004 and 2009. Even though he chose the Azamgarh seat in 2014, his victory margin was a massive 3.64 lakh votes.

Mayawati’s BSP will contest 38 seats, the Samajwadi Party will get 37 and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal will get three. The other two seats – Congress strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli – have been left for the party, which is contesting the polls by itself.