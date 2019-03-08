Hardik Patel’s SUV rams into bike on Rajkot-Chotila Highway

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Friday met with an accident while travelling in his Fortuner on the Rajkot-Chotila Highway, Zee News sources said. Although, the reports did not suggest the leader getting any major injuries or being wounded at all.

Reportedly, the Patidar Quota Agitation leader was travelling in his SUV when a bike rammed onto his vehicle. The incident left the biker with minor injuries. The SUV was also partially damaged.

Following the incident, Hardik Patel left for Ahmedabad in another car.

The reports said that the leader and his supporters clashed with Rajkot police over the recording of statement.

Meanwhile, Patidar leader Hardik Patel will join Congress on March 12 in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, the PAAS announced on Thursday. The announcement came after the Samiti’s core committee meeting in Rajkot. Hardik Patel is the convenor of PAAS.

“Hardik will join Congress on March 12 when Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat. Hardik will be inducted into the party at a rally in Ahmedabad. PAAS gave its permission to Hardik to join the party today,” core committee member Geeta Patel said.