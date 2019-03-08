Indian Cricket Team Dons Army Style Caps For the Match Against Australia

Team India players are sporting Army-style camouflage caps in the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi to pay tribute to the CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces.

The move has been decided upon by none other than Lt Col MS Dhoni, who’s with the Territorial Army. The 37-year-old Jharkhand-born Dhoni gave away the caps to his teammates prior to the beginning of the all-important encounter. A senior BCCI official talked about Dhoni’s love for the armed forces.

The move comes a few weeks after Indian players saluted the Indian Air Force after it bombed the terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan, in response to the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.