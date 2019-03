Indian boxer Dinesh Dagar, 69kg upstaged former Olympic bronze-medallist Evaldas

Petrauskas to enter the quarterfinals of the 38th International GeeBee Tournament in Helsinki,

Finland. The 23-year-old Dagar, a silver-medallist from last year’s India Open, prevailed 3-2 against Petrauskas.

India was assured of two medals at the event after draws came out with Asian Championships

silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan, 91kg and rookie Govind Sahani, 49kg getting byes into the

semifinals