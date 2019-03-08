Latest NewsIndia

Janaushadhi scheme led to Rs 1,000 crore savings for common people,says PM Modi

Mar 8, 2019, 07:07 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Janaushadhi scheme, under which the government provides quality medicines at affordable rates, has led to savings worth around one thousand crore rupees for common people.

The Prime Minister was interacting with beneficiaries and entrepreneurs associated with the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana through video conferencing.

Mr Modi said, to ensure the availability of high-quality medicines at lower prices, the government has regulated the cost of 850 essential medicines and reduced the prices of heart stent and equipment for knee surgery.

The Prime Minister said, December 7 is being observed as Janaushadhi Diwas’ to create awareness and provide impetus to the use of generic medicines.

