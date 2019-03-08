Kummanam Rajasekharan Resigned From the Post of Mizoram Governor

As the Loksabha polls are approaching, Kummanam Rajasekharan is all set to return to active politics. The senior BJP leader had submitted his resignation and the president of India has accepted his resignation. Assam Governor Jagadeesh Mukhi will take up the additional charge as the governor of Mizoram.

The RSS wanted Kummanam to come back to Kerala and contest in the constituency of Thiruvananthapuram. It has conveyed this message strongly to the central leadership of BJP. Now, it is reported that Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest at Thiruvananthapuram as the Prime Minister himself has instructed him to do so.