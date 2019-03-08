” My homework used to get stolen just like this …”, actor Sidhath’s twitter on Rafale scam goes viral

South-Indian actor Sidharth has slammed the union government on Rafale scam. He on his social media handle Twitter raised his sarcastic comments. He ridiculed the Attorney General’s stand that important Rafale documents were stolen from the defence ministry.

Earlier in the Supreme Court during the argument on a plea by senior advocate Prashanth Bhushan, the Attorney General has informed the SC that some important documents of Rafale deal were stolen.

Also, the documents which the ‘The Hindu’ daily published was the stolen documents. And the government has asked that will take a case against The Hindu for violating the ‘Official Secrets Act’.

Sidharth known to be an ardent critique of Narendra Modi led government has earlier also many times criticised the government through his Twitter page.

My homework used to get stolen just like this when I was in school. My teacher hit me with a ruler on my knuckles and made me kneel down. Those were the days. #Rafale #Fail #ChorChor #DogAteMyHomework https://t.co/P7iyRYX0v7 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 6, 2019

Rafale