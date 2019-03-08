Latest NewsIndia

” My homework used to get stolen just like this …”, actor Sidhath’s twitter on Rafale scam goes viral

Mar 8, 2019, 03:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

South-Indian actor Sidharth has slammed the union government on Rafale scam. He on his social media handle Twitter raised his sarcastic comments. He ridiculed the Attorney General’s stand that important Rafale documents were stolen from the defence ministry.

Earlier in the Supreme Court during the argument on a plea by senior advocate Prashanth Bhushan, the Attorney General has informed the SC that some important documents of Rafale deal were stolen.

Also, the documents which the ‘The Hindu’ daily published was the stolen documents. And the government has asked that will take a case against The Hindu for violating the ‘Official Secrets Act’.

Sidharth known to be an ardent critique of Narendra Modi led government has earlier also many times criticised the government through his Twitter page.

Rafale

Tags

Related Articles

PUBG Mobile

11-year-old writes to govt seeking ban on PUBG game

Jan 30, 2019, 04:05 pm IST
breaking-news-karnataka-hc-allowa-kaala-release

Breaking News: Karnataka HC Allows Kaala Release

Jun 5, 2018, 02:20 pm IST

“Information Technology(IT)+Indian Talent (IT)= Indian Tomorrow(IT)” : Narendra modi

May 10, 2017, 03:15 pm IST

This Bank to launch first battery powered payment cards

Jan 9, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close