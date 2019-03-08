Okinawa donates 105 electric scooters to Tirupati

Tirupati, one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites, recently got a touch of technology to enrich the experience of the devotees further. Okinawa Scooters, India’s fastest growing electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, bagged the tender to equip the holy city with e-scooters to facilitate internal city touring and crowd management for the Municipal Corporation Tirupati (MCT) staff.

Okinawa has provided 105 “i-Praise – The Intelligent Scooter” to the holy city, customized according to design specifications suggested by the Commissioner Shri. Vijay Rama Raju. V, I.A.S of Municipal Corporation Tirupati . These e-scooters for Tirupati is equipped with smart features like – Remote Immobilize, Geo-Fencing, Trips, Tracking & Monitoring, Driver Score, Find my Scooter etc. On the special request to address the public or pilgrimage these e-scooters have been installed with Speakers & Sirens for public addressing in the city.

The e-scooters offered by Okinawa are a part of this massive transition towards becoming a spiritual city equipped with the latest features that enrich a devotee’s spiritual journey further by making it more secure and convenient. The Tirupati Municipal Corporation is spread across an area of 27.44Sq Km and includes 50 Wards, which demands a strong surveillance and municipal system to take care of the needs of the devotees.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Scooters, said, “It is a matter of great honor for us to be a part of one of the most ancient and holiest sites in India. The city of Tirupati has always been a symbol of the perfect amalgamation between spirituality and a modern outlook, which even earned it the title of ‘The Best Heritage City’ in 2012-13 by the Ministry of Tourism. By integrating Okinawa i-Praise e-scooters into their pilgrimage management framework, the city and MCT staff have further shown their sustained focus on utilizing technology to ensure the safety and security of devotees. The i-Praise fleet is equipped with the latest detachable Li-ion battery technology that helps the batteries to be charged anywhere, resulting in uninterrupted e-mobility for the MCT staff.”