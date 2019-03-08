PM Modi launches ‘Smart City’ projects in Northeast

After inaugurating five Integrated Command and Control Centres of Smart City Projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the projects will bring about a sea change in urban amenities and will boost the development of cities.

“Applying the digital technologies through centralised monitoring, smart solutions would be used in traffic management, transportation, waste management, energy conservation, drainage system, water supplies,” PM Modi said.

“Crime against women, citizen centric basic necessities, water harvesting, housing and other human matters would be dealt with by the ICCC. Under the Smart City Projects, people can enjoy free internet through a large number of WiFi hotspots,” he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said Rs. 11,370 crore would be spent on the Smart City Projects in Agartala.