PM Modi lays foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi on Friday laid foundation stone for his dream project of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He will lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, PM Modi said that “Kashi is very close to my heart”.

“Vishwanath Dham is a project I’ve been thinking about for a long time. I’ve come to Kashi even before I was in active politics. Since then I would think that one must do something for the Temple Complex. With the blessings of Bhole Baba, my dream has come true,” said Modi.

“I am told the Mahashivratri celebrations this time were special in Kashi. We are working on projects that will improve facilities for pilgrims in Kashi,” PM Modi said.