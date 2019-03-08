Latest NewsIndia

Rajnath Singh Says Lucknow has Become ‘Luck-Now’ For Entire Uttar Pradesh

Mar 8, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Home Minister Singh, who represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha, said Lucknow has become ‘Luck-Now’ for the entire Uttar Pradesh. He along with Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Rajnath Singh said: “On this historic day, Lucknow has become ‘Luck-Now’ for the entire Uttar Pradesh. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had wanted Lucknow to become a world-class city and whatever is being done today is an effort to fulfil the dreams of Atalji.”

Singh also showered praises on minister Nitin Gadkari as he said” “Nitin Gadkari is a person who can extract oil from water and get work done without funds.”

Atalji had once said that he does not want to compare Lucknow with any city in the world. He wanted that Lucknow should become an incredible (atulya) city, a khushaal (prosperous) city and a bemisaal (unparallel) city. Today, Atalji is not among us, but I want to make his soul believe that the people of Lucknow will fulfil your dreams, Atalji. This will be appropriate tributes to you from our side,” Singh added.

