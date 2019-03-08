Selena Gomez Hates Snapchat and here is the Reason

Selena Gomez has kept a relatively low profile on social media in recent months, and it may in part be due to some beef she has with at least one of the popular platforms.

Yesterday (Mar 5), Selena took to the popular social media app to call out Snapchat on their filters.

“Literally every single Snapchat filter has blue eyes,” she said in the video while using a “cute” filter with glasses that lightened her eye color. “What if you have brown eyes?! Am I supposed to have these [light] eyes to look good?”

Then, using two not-so-attractive filters, she calls out Snapchat for favoring light eyes to dark ones. “Oh, great! And it’s the only one that uses my brown eyes,” she said while using one filter.

“I don’t understand,” she continued, using another funny filter. “They have all the blue eyes for the ones that are like really pretty and then I put on this and it’s like brown, brown eyes. It’s like why?”

Selena ended her post saying: “I think I’ll just stick to the gram. Brown eyes are beautiful everyone.” Obviously the tone of Selena’s video is funny but she brings up some really important points. Blue eyes are often hailed as more beautiful than other eyes in many cultures and they shouldn’t be. All eyes are beautiful and Snapchat should recognise that.