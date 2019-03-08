Trump Called Tim Cook “Tim Apple” and Here is How he Responded

US President Donald Trump, who had earlier called Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos “Jeff Bozo” and Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson “Marillyn Lockheed”, has given Apple CEO Tim Cook a new nickname.

Trump mistakenly referred to Cook at a White House meeting as “Tim Apple” — an understandable slip, perhaps, coming from the owner of the Trump Organization — Cook quietly altered his Twitter profile , replacing his last name with the Apple logo.

The gaffe spread quickly on social media. If he was Tim Apple, then what about Jeff Amazon and Mark Facebook? And so on.

“Sorry, Tim Cook, You’re Tim Apple Now. That’s How It Works,” a BuzzFeed News headline somberly declared.

Not one to miss out on the fun, Cook quietly changed his Twitter name to “Tim” on Thursday and an image of the Apple logo, a coy nod to Trump’s mistake.