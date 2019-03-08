Union minister VK Singh Wonders Why India Cannot be like Israel

Union Minister V K Singh on Wednesday took aim at everyone from members of the opposition, student leaders, journalists and actors, who, according to him, had held back India from becoming a state like Israel in taking down terrorists.

Singh wrote that people of the country want revenge and were expecting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would enter Pakistan in a tank and finish off all Pakistanis. “We want to be in Israel mode overnight,” he said. “But it won’t happen.”

The former Army chief called student leaders accused of involvement in “anti-India” protests as “jonk” (leeches) and took aim at the media for referring to terrorists as “militants”, claiming such things do not happen in Israel.

It is high time that the country followed Israel, he said.