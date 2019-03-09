KeralaLatest News

Former minister passed away

Mar 9, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Senior CPM leader and former minister V.J. Thankappan passed away. He was 87 years old. He handled the minister in charge of local self-government in the Nayanar ministry from 1987 to 1991. He was also the pro-term speaker of the legislative assembly in 2006.

V.J Thankappan, a senior CPM leader become the party member in 1963. A four-time/*9 MLA, Thankappan represented Nemom for three times and Neyyattinkara for one time. He also worked as a municipal councillor, Neyyattinkara municipal chairman.

