General Election: Muslim league announced it’s candidate list

The Indian Union Muslim League has announced its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. In Kerala, the party will contest in two seats. The party has given candidature to its sitting MP’s. P. K. Kunhalikutty will contest from Malappuram and E. T. Mohammed Basheer will contest from Ponnani. And in Ramanathapuram constituency in Tamil Nadu Nawas Ghani will be the candidate.

Party national political advisory council chairman Panakkad Haiderali Shihab Thangal has announced the candidates of the party. Though the party has claimed a third seat in the state. But considering the present political scenario the party has decided to not to press that demand, Thangal explained. But in future, the party must be given a Rajya Sabha seat.

E. T. Mohammed Basheer, the national organising secretary is contesting from the Ponnani constituency for the third time. P.V.Anvar, CPM backed independent and a sitting MLA from Nilambur is his opponent. P.K.Kunjali Kutty, the national general secretary of the party is contesting from Malappuram for the second time. CPM candidate and SFI national president V.P.Sanu is his opponent.