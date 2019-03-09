Honda launches Grazia 2019 edition in India

Honda has updated its 125cc premium scooter, the Grazia for 2019. Limited only to the top-end DX variant, the changes on the Grazia include new ‘DX’ stickering on the front apron along with the addition of a new colour – Pearl Siren Blue. The updates have hiked its price minimally by around Rs 300 and now, the Honda Grazia DX retails at Rs 64,668. Meanwhile, the prices of the drum brake variant and drum with alloy trim remain the same at Rs 59,922 and Rs 61,852, respectively. (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering the 2019 Honda Grazia 125 is the same 124.9cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm. Braking on the Honda Grazia is done with the help of 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The scooter also gets an optional 190mm disc brake up front for better stopping power. The scooter comes with CBS (Combined Braking System), a mechanism that minimises chances of skidding and offers more effective braking.

Honda Grazia comes with a fuel tank having 5.3-litre capacity. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheel up front along with a 10-inch wheel at the rear. In terms of features, the Grazia gets LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, front glove box with mobile charging provision and lots more. The Honda Grazia is one of the sportiest looking scooters in the segment. The scooter gets sharp creases and lines across the body that make it look aggressive when viewed from almost every angle. The Grazia challenges the likes of TVS Ntorq 125, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in the segment.