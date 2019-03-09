Latest NewsSports

I-League Football: ‘D-day’ for Chennai City FC and East Bengal

Mar 9, 2019, 09:01 am IST
Who will be the champion of this year’s I-League football title will be known by today evening. Today is the d-day for both Chennai city FC and East Bengal Kolkata. In today’s match, Chennai city will face Minerva Punjab in Coimbatore, while East Bengal will come face to face with Gokulam FC in Kozhikode.

Chennai has 40 points from 19 matches while East Bengal has 39 points. So both the teams have a chance to the title. If Chennai Fc beats Minerva then they will win the title with 43 points. But for East Bengal, they must beat Gokulam and also Minerva has to beat or held in to draw Chennai.

