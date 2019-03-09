Latest NewsIndia

IAF Air Strike: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity go up, reveals survey

Mar 9, 2019, 02:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

A survey reveals that after the union budget and IAF air strike the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone up. A survey conducted by Republic TV and Zee voter has revealed this. The survey has conducted between February 1 to March 7.

Before the Balakot air strike, Modi was slightly over Congress President Rahul. But alter the sir strike Modi’s popularity increased by 13.3%. 53% of people supported Modi, and 36.2% supported Rahul for the Prime Minister post. 6.6% did not support both this two leaders fro the next Prime Minister seat.  4.2 % has no clear answer.

Tags

Related Articles

Balabhaskar’s Death: Police Reveals Who Drove the Car During the Accident

Nov 25, 2018, 04:10 pm IST
Sonam-and-Anushka-wedding

‘I Cried After Seeing Anushka Sharma’s wedding Pics’ says Sonam Kapoor

Dec 31, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Pakistan releases video of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family meet

Dec 25, 2017, 10:46 pm IST

Man founds massive treasure buried in the ground after 1500 years

Nov 24, 2017, 03:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close