IAF Air Strike: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity go up, reveals survey

A survey reveals that after the union budget and IAF air strike the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone up. A survey conducted by Republic TV and Zee voter has revealed this. The survey has conducted between February 1 to March 7.

Before the Balakot air strike, Modi was slightly over Congress President Rahul. But alter the sir strike Modi’s popularity increased by 13.3%. 53% of people supported Modi, and 36.2% supported Rahul for the Prime Minister post. 6.6% did not support both this two leaders fro the next Prime Minister seat. 4.2 % has no clear answer.

