IAF Air Strike: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity go up, reveals survey

A survey reveals that after the union budget and IAF air strike the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone up. A survey conducted by Republic TV and Zee voter has revealed this. The survey has conducted between February 1 to March 7.
Before the Balakot air strike, Modi was slightly over Congress President Rahul. But alter the sir strike Modi’s popularity increased by 13.3%. 53% of people supported Modi, and 36.2% supported Rahul for the Prime Minister post. 6.6% did not support both this two leaders fro the next Prime Minister seat. 4.2 % has no clear answer.
#Modi2019Wave | National Approval Ratings: Did the 'show strike proof' demand lead to a decline in Rahul Gandhi's popularity?
Share your views using the hashtag and watch here-https://t.co/LGCyJUWcLF pic.twitter.com/ht6WvVUReA
— Republic (@republic) March 8, 2019
#ModiWave2019 | National Approval Ratings: Narendra Modi head and shoulders above Rahul Gandhi as people's choice to be next Prime Minister, shows CVoter survey.https://t.co/bDkalkOFqU
— Republic (@republic) March 9, 2019
Post Your Comments