Latest NewsIndia

India demands new Pakistan to show new action against terror groups

Mar 9, 2019, 07:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

India on Saturday in a strong message to Islamabad said that if it claimed to be a “naya Pakistan with nayi soch”, it should show “new action” against terror outfits operating on its soil and end cross-border terrorism in support of its assertions. “We are seeing the same script that has been played out earlier after the terrorist attacks on our Parliament in December 2001, the Mumbai terrorist attack in November 2008 and the attack on Pathankot airbase in January 2016,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar told the media here.

“Pakistan claims to proscribe groups and individuals, but this is confined only on paper. Actually, terrorist groups and individuals continue their activities without hindrance. “Pakistan has not shown any serious intent to address the legitimate concerns of India and the global community,” he said. “We remain resolute in our determination to persuade the international community of the necessity of compelling Pakistan to move beyond mere words and to show credible, verifiable and sustained actions.

Tags

Related Articles

Farmers send cheques as gift to PM Modi

Sep 18, 2017, 12:29 pm IST

Release my son,want to celebrate Eid with him:Army Jawan’s mother’s plea

Jun 15, 2018, 03:34 pm IST

Algeria protests: peoples denounce president’s bid

Mar 2, 2019, 08:52 pm IST

Vivo launches U1 with waterdrop notch display : Price and Specs

Feb 19, 2019, 07:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close