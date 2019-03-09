India demands new Pakistan to show new action against terror groups

India on Saturday in a strong message to Islamabad said that if it claimed to be a “naya Pakistan with nayi soch”, it should show “new action” against terror outfits operating on its soil and end cross-border terrorism in support of its assertions. “We are seeing the same script that has been played out earlier after the terrorist attacks on our Parliament in December 2001, the Mumbai terrorist attack in November 2008 and the attack on Pathankot airbase in January 2016,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar told the media here.

“Pakistan claims to proscribe groups and individuals, but this is confined only on paper. Actually, terrorist groups and individuals continue their activities without hindrance. “Pakistan has not shown any serious intent to address the legitimate concerns of India and the global community,” he said. “We remain resolute in our determination to persuade the international community of the necessity of compelling Pakistan to move beyond mere words and to show credible, verifiable and sustained actions.