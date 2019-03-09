Latest NewsIndia

India shoots down Pakistani drone along border in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar

Mar 9, 2019, 04:37 pm IST
India on Friday shot down another Pakistani drone along the international border (IB) in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar after it violated Indian airspace, according to Army sources. This is the third time Pakistani drone destroyed by India along the IB since February 26 air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot inside Pakistani territory.

Earlier, a Pakistani drone was detected by a ground-based radar station in Rajasthan’s Bikaner and minutes later one of the Sukhoi-30 jets deployed in the area to keep an eye on Indian air space shot it down. The Pakistani military drone was targeted at around 11:30 am in Bikaner-Nal sector in Rajasthan, the sources said.

It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days. On February 27, a day after the air strike, a Pakistani drone was shot down by India along the Indo-Pak border in Kutch district of Gujarat. The Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in the Western sector on maximum alert after the Balakot strike.

