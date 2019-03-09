Jamaat-e-lslami has strong links with Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence : Report

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, which was banned by the government recently, has strong links with Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, and has been maintaining regular contact with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for promoting secessionism in the state, officials have said.

The most significant member of the Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) in the Separatist outfit Hurriyat Conference is Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was at one point of time designated as the ‘Amir-e-Jihad’ (Head of Jehad) of Jammu and Kashmir by the proscribed terror organisation.

Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) has established strong links with Pakistan’s ISI for ensuring logistics support for arming, training and supply of weapons to Kashmiri youths and its leaders continue to maintain regular contact with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for support, a senior government official said.

According to the intelligence inputs, the Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) has been using its network of schools to spread anti-India feelings among children in the Kashmir Valley and encouraging cadres of the Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) youth wing (Jamiat-ul-Tulba) to join “Jihad” by getting recruited into terrorist outfits.

It is no surprise that the pattern of terrorist activity in the Valley has a strong correlation with the spread of the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) activists in the area, the official said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) has been utilising the fear generated by Pakistan-based terror group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and leveraging the financial clouts of its members and trusts under its control to mobilise funds both locally and from abroad and using these assets to consolidate its hold at the grassroots level.

This base is used to provide a fertile ground for the operation of terrorist outfits in the Kashmir Valley including motivation, new recruits, shelters and hideouts, couriers etc.

The hardliner elements in Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) have been at the forefront of secessionist activities and were the brain behind the formation of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) as well as terror outfit Hizb-ul-mujahideen, another official said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) also has several trusts for running schools to disseminate orthodox Islamic education, has a youth wing and has numerous publications for spreading its fundamentalist ideology.

Behind this facade, hardliners within the Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) have been involved with terror groups, have actively participated in the promotion of secessionist activities, have been questioning the finality of the Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India and have been “striving for the merger of the state with Pakistan”, the official said.