KSRTC ‘M panel’ employees strike comes to an end

The protest by ‘M Panel’ employees of KSRTC come to an end after one and a half month. The protestors stopped the strike after the government give them assurance that those with five years or more service will be given an appointment in the leave vacancy. The transport minister A.K.Saseendran has held a meeting with the protestors and informed them of the government’s decision.

Around 1300 employees in KSRTC are under leave. The M Panel employees will be appointed in these vacancies. The transport minister has given KSRTC authorities the instructions for this.