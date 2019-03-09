Latest NewsSports

Lionel Messi back in Argentinian jersey

Mar 9, 2019, 08:07 am IST
Less than a minute
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Li Ga/REX (3869958ac) Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Nigeria v Argentina, 2014 FIFA World Cup, Group F, Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazl - 25 Jun 2014

The Argentinian football king Lionel Messi is again back in the national team’s jersey. He will be soon seen wearing once again the Argentinian jersey. Messi is back in the national team after eight months. He has not played for the Argentinian team after the team’s shameful defeat in the FIFA world cup. Messi will be playing two friendly matches for the team and also is believed that he will also play in the Copa America Cup,

Mesii who has played 128 games for the country has scored 65 goals for the nation. Messi did not played in the last six friendship matches the team played after the world cup.

The Argentinian team will play against Venezuela on 22 and Morrocco on 26.

