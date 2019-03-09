KeralaLatest News

‘P.K.Biju is not from Scheduled Cast’; Congress lodges complaint against CPM MP

Mar 9, 2019, 07:07 am IST
Congress has registered a complaint against Alathoor MP P.K.Biju. A local leader of the party Adv.C.Vijayan has given a complaint to Kottayam RDO and Vaikkaom Tahasildar. In the complaint, it is argued that Biju who was converted from Christianity to Hinduism does not belong to scheduled caste.

Alathoor constituency is reserved for scheduled caste. So if the case is proved true and his certificate is withdrawn he cannot contest from Alathoor also his earlier victories will be cancelled.

Congress argues that Biju actually belongs to Cheramar Christian. He embarrassed Hinduism by undergoing ritual procedures in Arya Samaj. Any body can convert into Hinduism. But according to the constitution, nobody can receive any benefits that a particular caste enjoys. So Biju who converted to Hinduism cannot enjoy the reservation that is for Scheduled Caste.

