Pakistan registers FIR against Indian pilots for bombing trees

In a reply to the Indian air strike, Pakistan has yesterday registered an FIR against “unidentified pilots” of the Indian Air Force for bombing and destroying 19 trees in the Balakot. Pakistan also plans to lodge a complaint against India at the United Nations, accusing India of “ECO-terrorism”.

Indian Air Force has struck in the Balakot area in Pakistan and claimed that has destroyed the training camps of JEM. But the Pakistani military has said the IAF jets released their payload which “had free fall in open area.”