Latest NewsPolitics

PM Modi looks like a terrorist, says Congress Leader Vijaya Shanti

Mar 9, 2019, 10:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress leader Vijaya Shanti took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shamshabad on Saturday and compared his looks with a ‘terrorist’.

Addressing a public rally Shamshabad area of Telangana, Shanti stated that the way PM Modi behaves or speaks is like of a ‘terrorist’ and even compared his looks with a ‘terrorist’. She was of the opinion that everyone in the country is scared ‘at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb’.

Advising the PM to love people, instead of scaring them, the Congress Leader said, “Everyone is scared that at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb. He looks like a terrorist. Instead of loving people, he is scaring people. It’s not the way how a PM should be.” It is to be known that she expressed her opinion before Congress president Rahul Gandhi made his speech at the same rally.

Tags

Related Articles

India’s first manned space mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to send 3 persons into the space

Aug 28, 2018, 06:40 pm IST
Rosin-Jolly

Anchor Rosin Jolly trolled for sharing a different controversial kind of MeToo campaign on Facebook

Oct 12, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

Settle Kashmir issue through dialogue,says Malala Yousafzai

Feb 28, 2019, 02:22 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! VERDICT OUT ON FODDER SCAM CASE

Jan 24, 2018, 02:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close