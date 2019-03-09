PM Modi looks like a terrorist, says Congress Leader Vijaya Shanti

Congress leader Vijaya Shanti took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shamshabad on Saturday and compared his looks with a ‘terrorist’.

Addressing a public rally Shamshabad area of Telangana, Shanti stated that the way PM Modi behaves or speaks is like of a ‘terrorist’ and even compared his looks with a ‘terrorist’. She was of the opinion that everyone in the country is scared ‘at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb’.

Advising the PM to love people, instead of scaring them, the Congress Leader said, “Everyone is scared that at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb. He looks like a terrorist. Instead of loving people, he is scaring people. It’s not the way how a PM should be.” It is to be known that she expressed her opinion before Congress president Rahul Gandhi made his speech at the same rally.