Popular Tamil actress joins Kamal Hassan’s party

Popular Tamil actress joined Kamal Hassan’s party. Tamil actress Koavi Sarala has yesterday joined Makkal Neethi Mayyam at the part office. She joined the party in the presence of Kamal Hassan.

Kovai Sarala has acted more than 750 films. Kamal Hassan founded his political party Makkal Neethi Mayyam in last February. Popular Tamil actors Nasser, Sree Priya are earlier joined the party.

Sarala claimed that the Makkal Neethi Mayyam will certainly make positive changes in society. Film actors entering into politics is a good change. Actors who play various kind of personalities in cinema can understand the common man’s problems, she said.