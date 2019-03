The defence ministry has declined the news that a soldier was kidnapped from his home in Kashmir. Not even a single soldier was kidnapped or missing. The soldier who is said to be missing is safe, the ministry clarified. The defence ministry also urged to avoid spreading fake news and rumours.

Earlier it has been reported that Muhammed Yaseen Bhatt, a soldier belonging to the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry was kidnapped from his home in Khasippura village of Budgam district.